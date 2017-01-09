Feature
College celebrates first MCGives Day
January 16, 2017
After spending a few weeks away, Marietta College students have returned to their second home.
Marietta promotes Marra to VP for Administration & Finance/CFO
January 12, 2017
Marietta College has appointed Michele Marra as Vice President for Administration & Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2017. Marra served as Assistant Vice President for Finance for the past year, after initially joining Marietta in September 2015 on a contract basis as an interim controller.
Winter Weekend returns to campus Jan. 20-21
January 10, 2017
The highlight event of Winter Weekend is always the induction of the Athletic Hall of Fame class, but there are multiple other reasons to trek back to Marietta College for the annual celebration that is being held on January 20-21. Brandee Norris, Executive Director of Annual Giving and Alumni Engagement, said the emphasis is on alumni who...
Marietta College’s VP for Administration and Finance retires
January 10, 2017
Marietta College's campus looks significantly different from the campus Dan Bryant first visited in spring 2001 after he passed the first round of interviews for the open Vice President for Administration and Finance position.
Physician Assistant students connect with local preschoolers
December 17, 2016
Good habits start young, which is why Marietta College's Physician Assistant Graduate Program is teaming up with the Ely Chapman Education Foundation (ECEF) this fall to help teach preschoolers about healthy living. Ely Chapman is a nonprofit organization providing academic support and mentoring to children living in the Mid-Ohio Valley. In...